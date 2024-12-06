Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end

A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.

On Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., several people called in an unsafe driver, who hit a pedestrian in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.

Police arrested the driver at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old now faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.