LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end

    Share

    A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.

    On Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., several people called in an unsafe driver, who hit a pedestrian in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.

    Police arrested the driver at the scene.

    The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 59-year-old now faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News