Norfolk County OPP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a home was set ablaze while the homeowner was asleep inside.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, security video captured a suspect dousing a home on Hastings Drive in Long Point with what appears to be gasoline.

The suspect then lights what looks to be a Molotov cocktail, creating a massive wall of fire.

Thankfully the homeowner made it out unharmed, managed to call 911and then put out the flames with buckets of water.

Damage to the home is estimated at $35,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.