

CTV London





Sarnia police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after a man who suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault died in hospital.

Police and paramedics responded to the 300 block of Maxwell Street for reports of an assault around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, police say a 26-year-old male was found lying on the ground outside with critical injuries.

He was transported to hospital but later transferred to the London Health Sciences Centre for treatment, where he died shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested at the scene was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and then taken into police custody.

Matthew Gerard Theriault, of Sarnia has since been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Maxwell Street is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon from St. Vincent Street to Cotterbury Street as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.