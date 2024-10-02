School bus struck from behind south of Exeter

Police are reminding drivers to follow the rules of the road after a school bus in Huron County was hit from behind.

According to police, a bus on Crediton Road, south of Exeter, was about to stop to pick up kids at a rural address when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

There was one child on the bus at the time of the crash and police said the stop lights were activated on the bus — no injuries were reported.

"Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. During school bus pick up and drop off times, motorists need to pay extra attention to the traffic ahead and be aware of vehicles preparing to stop," said Const. Craig Soldan. "This will also allow for the vehicles behind you to have the appropriate time to react and stop safely” “Please pay attention, stay alert, and drive safely for everyone’s sake."

Drivers can be charged anywhere from $400 to $4,000 and six demerit points and possible jail time for not stopping for a school bus.

Vehicle owners can also be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped bus, even if they weren't driving.

When driving on a road with a median, traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.