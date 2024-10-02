Highbury closed Wednesday, delays expected
A note for commuters Wednesday, Highbury road will be closed for much of the day.
City officials say the closure will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Hamilton road and Highway 401.
They say it's for necessary infrastructure maintenance.
Delays are expected in the area.
