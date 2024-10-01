Better together: Old East Village BIA and The Ark unified ahead of public meetings about homelessness crisis
Co-existing at the epicentre of London’s homelessness crisis has at times strained the relationship between the Old East Village’s (OEV’s) business community and agencies that provide frontline services.
But on Tuesday, the relationship took a big step forward—together.
Leadership at the OEV Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Ark Aid Street Mission announced they are unified by a common goal to alleviate suffering and return the area to prosperity.
“We need to come together,” said Kevin Morrison, general manger of the OEV BIA. “We need to work together and come up with solutions that are going to be good for everybody.”
“We should not be the only door open,” added Sarah Campbell, executive director at The Ark. “We need to see services across our city, not just congregated in Old East Village. Together we're stronger in advocating for that message.”
But the community collaboration still needs residents and homeowners to get onboard at a pair of public meetings on Wednesday.
“We're looking to inform people as to what's going on and come up with some solutions where we can all work together – because we're all in this together,” explained Morrison. “It's a crisis situation and we need to work together!”
Campbell said people who live in the area have a right to feel upset about the changes to their neighbourhood, but she hopes the public meetings will focus on how to move forward.
She explained that the demand for frontline services continues to grow even as work is underway on longer-term solutions including London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness, building new supportive housing, and the province’s HART Hub treatment centres.
“Until the federal and provincial governments come with that money, it continues to put stress and strain on not just the service providers, but as we're seeing with this meeting tomorrow, our business community and our neighbors,” Campbell acknowledged.
In fact, The Ark reports that demand for its frontline services including meals, laundry, and outreach has grown 30 per cent since May.
“We're [performing] 1,300 service actions a day through Ark Aid Street Mission. That’s through outreach, the Cronyn Warner location (432 William St.), and here at 696 Dundas Street (The Ark),” Campbell added.
The public meetings stem from a decision by city council to extend funding for 90 spaces at the Cronyn Warner location until the end of this year at a cost of $360,000 per month.
A business case to continue that funding until March 2027 will be considered during municipal budget deliberations this fall.
“The priority on our part is that we need the city support,” Morrison said. “We still have the silos that are there (at city hall) with the different departments. We're frustrated and they're frustrated.”
Campbell believes a unified Old East Village can get the investments needed for a turnaround, “Raise those concerns to the municipal government, to policing, and to other services so that we can help support our neighborhood in a way that is meaningful while still providing services to those who are in deep, deep need.”
The public meetings will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. inside 630 Dundas St.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Netanyahu says Iran 'made a big mistake,' vows retaliation following attack on Israel
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Walz and Vance go in depth on policy while attacking each other's running mates in VP debate
Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday went after each other's running mates in a vice-presidential debate that opened with a discussion of burgeoning domestic and international troubles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.