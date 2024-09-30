Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street

The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.

Starting Monday, Sept. 30, Wellington Street will have reduced lanes between Dufferin Avenue and York Street to facilitate preparatory work ahead of surface paving for the project, until around Friday, Oct. 11.

During this time, access to Dundas Place off Wellington Street will be temporarily restricted to facilitate preparatory work at the Wellington Street and Dundas Street intersection. Dundas Place will remain accessible from Ridout Street North, Talbot Street, Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

Following preparatory work, overnight paving operations will begin on Wellington Street between Dufferin Avenue and York Street, requiring overnight road closures from Monday, Oct. 7 until approximately Friday, Oct. 11. The road is anticipated to be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning each day.

A temporary two-way traffic configuration will be in effect on both King Street and Queens Avenue in the Clarence Street and Wellington Street block as well as between Wellington Street and Waterloo Street to allow access to properties and businesses in the area for the duration of the overnight closures.

People travelling north and south on Wellington Street will be detoured around the closure.

Bike lanes along this section of Dundas Street will be temporarily closed and cyclists will be required to dismount and walk to cross through the Dundas Street and Wellington Street intersection. People biking are encouraged to follow signs to navigate safely through the construction zone.

Transit users are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.

Sidewalk closures and restrictions will be required, and people walking are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid sidewalk restrictions on Wellington Street.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained throughout this work.