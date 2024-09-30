Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street
The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.
Starting Monday, Sept. 30, Wellington Street will have reduced lanes between Dufferin Avenue and York Street to facilitate preparatory work ahead of surface paving for the project, until around Friday, Oct. 11.
During this time, access to Dundas Place off Wellington Street will be temporarily restricted to facilitate preparatory work at the Wellington Street and Dundas Street intersection. Dundas Place will remain accessible from Ridout Street North, Talbot Street, Richmond Street and Clarence Street.
Following preparatory work, overnight paving operations will begin on Wellington Street between Dufferin Avenue and York Street, requiring overnight road closures from Monday, Oct. 7 until approximately Friday, Oct. 11. The road is anticipated to be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning each day.
A temporary two-way traffic configuration will be in effect on both King Street and Queens Avenue in the Clarence Street and Wellington Street block as well as between Wellington Street and Waterloo Street to allow access to properties and businesses in the area for the duration of the overnight closures.
People travelling north and south on Wellington Street will be detoured around the closure.
Bike lanes along this section of Dundas Street will be temporarily closed and cyclists will be required to dismount and walk to cross through the Dundas Street and Wellington Street intersection. People biking are encouraged to follow signs to navigate safely through the construction zone.
Transit users are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.
Sidewalk closures and restrictions will be required, and people walking are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid sidewalk restrictions on Wellington Street.
Access to businesses and properties will be maintained throughout this work.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
Israel launches small raids against Hezbollah across the Lebanese border, official tells AP
Officials tell The Associated Press that Israel has launched small, precision raids across the border in Lebanon and that a larger ground operation is being planned.
Have you avoided travel insurance and regretted it? We want to hear from you
Have you been caught in a bind, far from home, that could have been avoided with the timely purchase of an insurance package? We want to hear from you.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization.
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
River 'piracy' gave towering Everest a growth spurt, scientists say
Thousands of years ago in the Himalayas, a river ate a smaller river and gave an unexpected boost to Everest's height, scientists have discovered.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
The streets of downtown Ottawa are turning into a sea of orange with hundreds of people already in place on Parliament Hill ahead of a ceremony to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never made it home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.