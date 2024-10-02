Huron County couple scammed out of over $30K

Huron County OPP is advising of a phone scam that cost a Goderich couple $33,000.

According to police, the caller claimed to be from their bank and convinced the victims that their accounts had been compromised.

The fraudsters then allegedly attended their home to retrieve their credit and debit cards.

The victims provided their banking info and found out hours later that the thieves had removed the money from their accounts.

Police recommend never giving out your banking info or your cards to people at your door, saying banks will never ask this of you.