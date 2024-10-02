LONDON
London

    • Huron County couple scammed out of over $30K

    (File) (File)
    Share

    Huron County OPP is advising of a phone scam that cost a Goderich couple $33,000.

    According to police, the caller claimed to be from their bank and convinced the victims that their accounts had been compromised.

    The fraudsters then allegedly attended their home to retrieve their credit and debit cards.

    The victims provided their banking info and found out hours later that the thieves had removed the money from their accounts.

    Police recommend never giving out your banking info or your cards to people at your door, saying banks will never ask this of you.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

    In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News