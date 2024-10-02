Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV

It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.

"When the clients you serve throw crack pipes over my fence in my yard, and my four year old picks up a warm crack pipe and brings it to me asking me what it is, I have a problem with that," said mother and OEV resident Stephanie Dellacelle. “When there is human feces down on their trampoline and they can’t jump on it, I have a problem with that," she continued.

Dellacelle was among close to 100 community members, including residents, business owners, police, and social agency representatives who took part in the morning session hosted by the Ark.

Melissa Parson, who runs Forest City Storage, spoke about the frustration of finding human feces on her property, and people sleeping on sidewalks and storefronts.

"Why do you not say to your clients, 'we are here to support you, but you cannot hang out,'" asked Parsons of Ark representatives. "Be a good neighbour. I try to be a good neighbour," she said to the crowd.

Ark Aid Executive Director Sarah Campbell responded directly, saying when they close doors to clean up, there’s simply nowhere for clients to go.

"What we notice is, there’s nowhere to send people to, so when I say 'go,' I close the door, I am effectively saying 'sit, stand on the street, wait in the back parking lot,'" said Campbell.

London city council recently approved $1.8-million in funding for Ark Aid to extend services for 90 spaces at its William Street location until the end of the year.

Ark Aid is seeking an additional $4.3 million annually to continue its programs until March, 2027.

"Where’s the mayor? He showed up to take pictures with Arnold Schwarzeneggar but he can’t come to a community input meeting for an emergency crisis in our city," said Tara Davies, owner of Dough EV.

She continued, "Look, this is ridiculous. The police are here, I can’t get help from them anymore and they know that. I call them, they're too busy. I am now a social worker outside my own store. I didn’t sign up for that," she exclaimed in frustration.

City council will consider Ark Aid’s funding request at its upcoming budget deliberations.

The two councillors who did attend the Tuesday morning session are at odds over the funding request.

"I do believe the funding needs to go forward because we need to address the most critical issues of the people that are living on the street,” said Jerry Pribil, whose ward includes downtown.

"I'm a hard no,” said Susan Stephenson, who represents OEV. “It’s the wrong funding in the wrong location,” she said.