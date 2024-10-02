Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV
It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.
"When the clients you serve throw crack pipes over my fence in my yard, and my four year old picks up a warm crack pipe and brings it to me asking me what it is, I have a problem with that," said mother and OEV resident Stephanie Dellacelle. “When there is human feces down on their trampoline and they can’t jump on it, I have a problem with that," she continued.
Dellacelle was among close to 100 community members, including residents, business owners, police, and social agency representatives who took part in the morning session hosted by the Ark.
Melissa Parson, who runs Forest City Storage, spoke about the frustration of finding human feces on her property, and people sleeping on sidewalks and storefronts.
"Why do you not say to your clients, 'we are here to support you, but you cannot hang out,'" asked Parsons of Ark representatives. "Be a good neighbour. I try to be a good neighbour," she said to the crowd.
Ark Aid Executive Director Sarah Campbell responded directly, saying when they close doors to clean up, there’s simply nowhere for clients to go.
"What we notice is, there’s nowhere to send people to, so when I say 'go,' I close the door, I am effectively saying 'sit, stand on the street, wait in the back parking lot,'" said Campbell.
London city council recently approved $1.8-million in funding for Ark Aid to extend services for 90 spaces at its William Street location until the end of the year.
Ark Aid is seeking an additional $4.3 million annually to continue its programs until March, 2027.
"Where’s the mayor? He showed up to take pictures with Arnold Schwarzeneggar but he can’t come to a community input meeting for an emergency crisis in our city," said Tara Davies, owner of Dough EV.
She continued, "Look, this is ridiculous. The police are here, I can’t get help from them anymore and they know that. I call them, they're too busy. I am now a social worker outside my own store. I didn’t sign up for that," she exclaimed in frustration.
City council will consider Ark Aid’s funding request at its upcoming budget deliberations.
The two councillors who did attend the Tuesday morning session are at odds over the funding request.
"I do believe the funding needs to go forward because we need to address the most critical issues of the people that are living on the street,” said Jerry Pribil, whose ward includes downtown.
"I'm a hard no,” said Susan Stephenson, who represents OEV. “It’s the wrong funding in the wrong location,” she said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
DEVELOPING Israel reports 8 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
'Too expensive and poorly targeted': Liberal government to vote against Bloc motion on seniors benefits
The Liberal government will vote against the Bloc Quebecois opposition day motion regarding boosting seniors benefits when it comes up in the House of Commons later today.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
What Canada's small businesses need to know about carbon rebates
Hundreds of thousands of Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses will receive carbon rebates by December. Find out who is eligible and how to obtain the payments.
Unknown grave of Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.