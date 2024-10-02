Face masks required again in HPHA clinical areas
Be prepared to mask up again if you're entering a clinical area of a Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) building.
Ahead of respiratory virus season, HPHA is updating its masking guidelines in anticipation of increased spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19.
According to the organization, effective immediately, masking will be required when in any clinical area of our hospitals and recommended, but not required, in non-clinical areas.
“Masks continue to be a key tool for infection prevention and control," said Manager Quality, Patient Safety and Infection Control, Erica Jensen. "Ontario is seeing an early start to the respiratory season this year with a high rate of test positivity for COVID-19. In response to this increase in respiratory illness, and to help keep our patients and team members safe, the decision has been made to return to mandatory masking in clinical areas of the hospital for all HPHA team members, volunteers and visitors."
Hospital-provided medical grade masks will be provided with masking stations set up throughout HPHA hospital sites, not just at entrances
Places where masking is required
- Inpatient Units, Including Communication Stations
- Inpatient Therapy Services
- Emergency Departments
- Outpatient Clinics
- Medical Imaging
- Outpatient Laboratory Services
- Waiting Rooms
Places where masking is recommended but not required
- Hallways
- Elevators
- Cafeterias
- Meeting, Education, and Break Rooms
- Administrative Offices
If you feel sick or have symptoms of illness, HPHA strongly recommends wearing a mask regardless of where you are. If you are a family member or caregiver who is feeling unwell, you're asked to postpone your visit with your loved one until you are feeling better.
