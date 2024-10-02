London man charged following indecent act near Woodstock school: WPS

A London man has been charged after two teenagers reported seeing an indecent act near a school in Woodstock.

On Tuesday evening around 5 p.m., two youths reported being followed by a vehicle near Oliver Stephens Public School.

The teens said the driver passed them slowly on two occasions, allegedly committing an indecent act in the vehicle.

Woodstock police attended the scene, arresting a 20-year-old London man. The man was charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Police said they believe other people in the area might have had experiences with the same vehicle. Officers would like to speak to any other potential victims, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man with short, brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey shirt and dark sunglasses. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323. Anonymous tips can also be left for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.