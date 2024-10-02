LONDON
London

    • OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case

    A strand of DNA is seen in this stock photo. (Unsplash) A strand of DNA is seen in this stock photo. (Unsplash)
    Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case.

    In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.

    According to police, Neil Wormsbecker, 29, and Hank Englebertus Halff, 30, went missing in Lake Huron — both men lived in Stratford, Ont. at the time.

    Police are now asking that any remaining biological family members come forward and provide DNA to compare against all samples of found human remains in the DNA database.

    The Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains and the National Missing Persons DNA Program said they continue to work toward solving historical cases and providing closure for families of missing loved ones.

