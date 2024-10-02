Truck comes to rest on steps of home after hitting parked car

LONDON
London

    London police are investigating after a truck struck a parked car and landed on the steps of a home on Railton Avenue. Sept. 29, 2024. (Source: Submitted) London police are investigating after a truck struck a parked car and landed on the steps of a home on Railton Avenue. Sept. 29, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    An investigation remains ongoing after a truck ended up on the front steps of a house on the weekend.

    According to London police, around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a truck hit a parked car and came to rest on the step of a home int he area of Railton Avenue and Portsmouth Crescent.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, if there were any injuries or possible charges.

