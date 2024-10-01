Victims recall horrifying childhood at hands of abusive parents
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing.
Emotional victim impact statements were read into court Tuesday at the sentencing of a couple convicted of tying up, beating, and sexually assaulting their children during their upbringing.
It was all part of the sentencing hearing for a mother and father who were found guilty of a long string of charges in June.
In her statement, one daughter, who is now an adult, said, "My mom and dad were my first bullies my first abusers and the people I needed protection from."
"The relentless physical, psychological, and sexual abuse I experienced and endured from my parents has given me complex PTSD, anxiety, and depression... I live in chronic pain," she added.
"I still live in fear that they will come after me again," another daughter said. "I never had an example of a good parent."
A third daughter asked the court to put the couple away for a long time, "Please, I just want to feel safe."
A son, who also testified during the trial about living through the abuse, did not submit a statement.
During the lengthy trial last spring, the court heard how the children were subjected to brutal sexual acts with each parent, which included tying them up for days.
There was also testimony about the children being beaten and confined when the parents deemed their actions to be inappropriate.
At the end of the trial, the mother and father were found guilty of a long list of charges, including sexual assault, confinement, incest, and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The mother was convicted on 18 of 36 charges and the father was found guilty on 15 of 36 charges.
The couple, who are in their 50s, cannot be identified along with the victims. The incidents took place over an 18-year period between 2002 and 2020.
When talking about the torture and the torment the children endured for years during their upbringing, Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser said, "These are cases that demand the harshest penalties."
She added, "Our children must be protected and when they are not, when they are violated in the worst of ways, the punishment will reflect the crime."
Moser then asked Justice Thomas Heeney for very lengthy prison terms for the parents requesting that the mother serve 25 years and the father serve thirty.
On the other hand, when the defence addressed the court, the lawyers asked for a 10-year prison term for the mother and 19-and-a-half years for the father.
Justice Heeney is expected to hand down his decision on the case on Nov. 4.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Range of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks: Israeli ambassador
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a 'concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,' following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Where to watch the vice-presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain
A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Canada condemns Iran's strikes on Israel, reiterates calls for ceasefire
As war spread in the Middle East on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly 'unequivocally' condemned Iran's move to fire dozens of missiles into Israel and called for no further escalation in the war from all sides.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.