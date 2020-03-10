LONDON, ONT. -- One person was injured following a crash between a school bus and a car in South Bruce.

OPP say it occurred at the intersection of Concession 2 and B-Line in Arran Township Monday afternoon.

Police attended the scene along with Bruce County paramedics and the Tara Fire Department.

Police say the bus had pulled into the path of the car that was northbound on B-Line.

The bus driver, a 43-year-old resident of Arran-Elderslie Township, was charged with start from stopped position, not in safety.

While there were no injuries to the bus driver, or any of the students, reported at the scene, the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.