A 76-year-old man has been charged following a crash in Ingersoll between a school bus and a minivan.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Albert and Ann Street.

The bus at the time was carrying seven students. No one was injured in the crash.

Police say the bus was southbound on Albert Street and stopped at Ann Street before attempting a left hand turn. At that point the bus collided with a mini-van.

The bus driver was charged with left turn- fail to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid collision.