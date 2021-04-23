WINGHAM, ONT. -- Since April 8, Saugeen Shores Police have laid 21 charges under the Province’s stay-at-home Emergency Order.

Police say the charges have ranged from too many people gathering together, Highway Traffic Act violations, and criminal offences.

Officers say most of the charges have stemmed from public complaints.

Saugeen Shores Police Chief, Kevin Zettel, says while they are focusing on education, and a complaint driven system, officers enforcing “obvious” violations of the province’s emergency stay at home order.