

CTV London





It’s been nearly a week but there is still no sign of a missing 15-year-old girl from Sarnia, therefore police are once again asking for the public’s help.

Police say they have received tips on her possible location but she has yet to be found.

Alexia Greenbird was last seen on August 29, 2018, at approximately 6:00 pm, at her home. She was believed to be going to a home in the Point Edward area, but the address is unknown.

She has not been heard from since.

Alexia is described as being a Native female with dark black hair and red highlights. She is approximately 5’4” to 5’5” in height, and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light t-shirt, jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 0.