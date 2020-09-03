LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police say street drugs in the amount of $83,000 were seized in the city on Wednesday.

They say fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine were found during separate raids.

A 35-year-old Sarnia man was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Colborne Road. Police say he had a Taser.

Officers then executed a drug warrant minutes later at his residence on Briarfield Avenue. Another search was done of a storage unit used by the accused in the 1200 block of Confederation Street.

After searching the man’s vehicle, residence and storage unit, officers say they located:

156.87 grams (5.6 ounces) of fentanyl with a street value of $78,435.00;

44.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $4,470.004;

Two grams of cocaine with a street value of $504;

$360.00 cash.

Police say officers located a 38-year-old man at the Briarfield residence who was arrested for drug offences.

They two young children were in the home and have been placed in their mother’s care through the assistance of the Children’s Aid Society.

The two men are facing drug possession charges and the 35-year-old is also charged with drug trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Last month, Sarnia police seized $54,000 worth of drugs and $1,000 in cash from a Martin Street residence.