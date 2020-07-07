Advertisement
Sarnia Giant Tiger employee helps thwart fraud
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 1:38PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are commending an employee of a local Giant Tiger store helping stop an incident of fraud in its tracks.
Police say on Tuesday morning a customer was trying to purchase $2500 worth of Google Play cards.
The clerk thought the purchase was excessive and spoke to the customer before they became a victim of fraud.
Police say the diligent and compassionate work by employees at Giant Tiger should be applauded and the potential victim would have been out $2500.