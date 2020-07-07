LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are commending an employee of a local Giant Tiger store helping stop an incident of fraud in its tracks.

Police say on Tuesday morning a customer was trying to purchase $2500 worth of Google Play cards.

The clerk thought the purchase was excessive and spoke to the customer before they became a victim of fraud.

Police say the diligent and compassionate work by employees at Giant Tiger should be applauded and the potential victim would have been out $2500.