LONDON, ONT. -- A 68 year-old female was charged for trafficking prescription narcotics.

Owen Sound Police Drug Enforcement seized Oxycodone pills, cash, and a cellar phone, along with 6,000 unmarked cigarettes, which were in her possession illegally.

The accused has been charged with trafficking Hydromophone, possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, and additional pending charges under the Tobacco Tax Act.

A court date has been scheduled for August, 6.