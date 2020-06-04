LONDON, ONT. -- OPP say they executed six search warrants at three alleged illegal cannabis storefronts located in Middlesex Center, after a request from the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Members of the OPP's Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and Middlesex County OPP executed Cannabis Act search warrants in relation to reported illicit cannabis storefronts in Middlesex Centre.

OPP confirmed Thursday afternoon that six people have been arrested as a result of the search warrant. Property from inside the three stores was recovered. Charges are pending as OPP continue to investigated.

The storefronts are located on Carriage Road, on land adjacent to, and owned by the Oneida Nation.

The OPP say they continue to lead an enforcement strategy, which includes other Ontario police services, that will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

Police say they are focused on dismantling organized crime groups, eliminating the illegal cannabis supply, removing illegal cannabis enterprises such as storefronts and online shops, and targeting the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.