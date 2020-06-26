LONDON, ONT. -- A Brights Grove man is in critical condition after being shot in a ‘targeted attack’.

Sarnia Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue at 11:54am Friday.

The 49-year old man was rushed to hospital where he is clinging to life.

“We believe eve this was a targeted incident,” says Constable John Sottosanti of Sarnia Police.

“Currently, our Criminal Investigations Bureau along with other officers are working to determine who the suspect is.”

Hours after the shooting, two men and a woman wearing shirts with Rock Machine motorcycle gang logos arrived at the scene. They were visibly emotional and upset.

It’s unknown if the victim has ties to the one-percenter motorcycle gang.

Neighbour Crystal Middleton says a man named ‘Wayne’ has lived in the house for almost a decade.

“He was in the hospital recently. He was just home and seemed to be doing okay. Pretty quiet guy. Likes his motorbikes.” describes Middleton.

Police are looking for a man seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sarnia Police, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.