MDIDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One person has died after an apartment fire in Sarnia early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Trillium Park around 3 a.m.

A lone female occupant was found inside the apartment and rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.

Sarnia police and fire remained at the scene late Tuesday morning, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-344-8861 extension 5300.