Road rage incident prompts assault, impaired driving charges
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP have charged a 45-year-old man after a road rage incident in Tillsonburg on Thursday.
Officers were called to a traffic complaint around 7:20 a.m. near Oxford Street and Broadway.
According to police, a pickup truck drove around another vehicle, forcing it into oncoming traffic and nearly causing a collision.
There are lane reduction in the area as a result of construction.
After a verbal confrontation between the two drivers became heated, police were called.
As a result, a 45-year-old Langton, Ont. man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, operation while impaired and operation while impaired with blood alcohol over 80.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.