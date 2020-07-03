MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP have charged a 45-year-old man after a road rage incident in Tillsonburg on Thursday.

Officers were called to a traffic complaint around 7:20 a.m. near Oxford Street and Broadway.

According to police, a pickup truck drove around another vehicle, forcing it into oncoming traffic and nearly causing a collision.

There are lane reduction in the area as a result of construction.

After a verbal confrontation between the two drivers became heated, police were called.

As a result, a 45-year-old Langton, Ont. man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, operation while impaired and operation while impaired with blood alcohol over 80.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.