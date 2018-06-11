

A reward is being offered for information that will help reunite a family with a missing Grey Highlands man.

Douglas Ardis was seen on the 30th Sideroad in the Shelburne area on Wednesday, at around 9 a.m. His family says Ardis was headed to an appointment in Flesherton between noon and 3 p.m.

The 24 year old is described as being 5’8”, 195 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Ardis may be wearing glasses, a dark blue baseball hat, a “Tough Duck” jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

Ardis drives a silver 2017 Ford F150 with plate number AW25234.

The family has posted a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the whereabouts of Ardis.

The family is also looking for volunteers who are willing to search the community of Dundalk for Ardis. A post on the “Bring DJ Ardis Home” Facebook page indicates that daily searches will begin every morning at 9:30 a.m.

The post asks volunteers to meet at 472 Victoria St. E in Dundalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.