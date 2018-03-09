

CTV London





The province is investing 3.7 million dollars to help build a new manufacturing facility in Woodstock, creating more than 50 new jobs.

SOPREMA Canada is an international company specializing in waterproofing and insulation products.

The money will come from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and will go toward a new high-tech plant.

The 107,000 square foot plant will be dedicated to making SBS modified bitumen membrane, a foundational material used on roofs for waterproofing.

Kathryn McGarry, MPP for Cambridge, made the announcement Friday in Ayr.