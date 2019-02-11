

CTV London





The Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident involving London police after a man was injured Sunday.

Police say the man was hurt during an arrest shortly before 1 a.m.

They say the incident occurred when an officer, who was on a call at a location on Commissioners Road, recognized a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

A second officer was dispatched to arrest the suspect.

During the course of the arrest, the man was injured, police say.

He was treated and released from hospital before being transported police headquarters and then released from custody.

Nobody else was injured.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with one count of resist arrest