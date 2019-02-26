

The Canadian Press





Parts of southern Ontario are crawling out from under a blast of winter Monday that left thousands of people without power and caused chaos on Highway 400.

A major crash near Barrie, Ontario left several people with minor injuries.

Local fire officials said the collision involved more than 70 vehicles and required a stretch of the highway to be shut down in both directions for about seven hours.

Ontario Provincial Police say driving conditions in the area were terrible.

Videos of the collision showed dozens of vehicles, including several transport trucks and one fuel tanker, smashed together, with numerous cars also in the ditch.

Authorities were dealing with other multi-vehicle pileups in other parts of the province Monday.

Provincial police in eastern Ontario said an 18-vehicle collision in Champlain Township sent seven people to hospital, some with serious injuries.

A 20-car pileup on Highway 11 near Orillia occurred around 10 a.m.

And crews are working to restore power after winds knocked down power lines across a wide area.

Hydro One expects to get all power back by Tuesday afternoon.