Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle

    One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night.

    Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided near Atwood, Ont.

    The driver on the off-road vehicle, a 70 year old from Toronto, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The area of Perth Line 72 between Perth Road 158 and Road 154 remains closed and will likely be closed for a number of hours, according to OPP.

