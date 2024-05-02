Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle

One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided near Atwood, Ont.

The driver on the off-road vehicle, a 70 year old from Toronto, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of Perth Line 72 between Perth Road 158 and Road 154 remains closed and will likely be closed for a number of hours, according to OPP.