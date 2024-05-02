LONDON
London

    • All quiet on the Western front one day after pro-Palestinian encampment

    All was quiet May 2, 2024, at the site of a pro-Palestinian protest at Western University one day earlier. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) All was quiet May 2, 2024, at the site of a pro-Palestinian protest at Western University one day earlier. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    It was all quiet on the Western front Thursday.

    All signs of a protest encampment that had sprung up on the lawn in front of the concrete beach at the University Community Centre had disappeared.

    A day earlier, about 100 people took part in a pro-Palestinian protest as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues.

    The short-lived demonstration at Western University was one of several across North America, with protestors demanding schools sever ties with companies linked to Israel.

