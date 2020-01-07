LONDON, ONT -- A man and woman from London are facing a combined 13 charges following a bust that netted nearly $40,000 in drugs.

London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Leeds Cross on Friday.

Police seized the following items from the home:

177 grams of fentanyl

504 grams of suspected cutting agent

103 hydromorphone pills

1.5 grams cocaine

Cellular phones, a fentanyl press and a small quantity of fentanyl transdermal patches

Canadian currency

The total value of the drugs is $38,931 while police also seized $13,790 in Canadian cash.

A 30-year-old London man is facing eight charges in relation to the bust while a 35-year-old London woman is facing five charges.