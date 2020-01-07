Pair of Londoners facing more than a dozen charges in drug bust
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 7:24AM EST
London police provided this picture of items seized during a drug bust on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
LONDON, ONT -- A man and woman from London are facing a combined 13 charges following a bust that netted nearly $40,000 in drugs.
London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Leeds Cross on Friday.
Police seized the following items from the home:
- 177 grams of fentanyl
- 504 grams of suspected cutting agent
- 103 hydromorphone pills
- 1.5 grams cocaine
- Cellular phones, a fentanyl press and a small quantity of fentanyl transdermal patches
- Canadian currency
The total value of the drugs is $38,931 while police also seized $13,790 in Canadian cash.
A 30-year-old London man is facing eight charges in relation to the bust while a 35-year-old London woman is facing five charges.