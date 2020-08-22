LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police surrounded a residence Saturday morning as they awaited a warrant to arrest a man.

Police applied for a Feeney warrant, which means they had grounds to believe a suspect was in a private dwelling on First Avenue.

The male suspect, located by an officer on patrol at approximately 4:30 a.m., was wanted on a committal warrant by the St. Thomas police.

As the officer approached, the male suspect fled into the house, refusing to exit, police say.

Upon securing the perimeter, police entered the home around 9 a.m. with the assistance of the K-9 unit.

The 32-year-old male, who was found hiding in the attic, was arrested and charged with allegedly resisting arrest. He is currently awaiting a court date.