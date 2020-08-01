Advertisement
St. Thomas man wanted following unprovoked attack: police
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 11:00AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 55-year-old St. Thomas man is wanted by police for allegedly assaulting a person known to him.
Police say the suspect approached a male in the south end of the city Friday afternoon and began to scream at him and then punched him in the face without provocation.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
An arrest warrant is being sought while officers continue to look for him.