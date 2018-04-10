

CTV London





London police are warning the public that a high risk sex offender has moved into the city.

Jason William Cornish, 42, is white, 5'7”, 175lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to alter his appearance by dying his hair and shaving his head.

Police say Cornish has been assessed as a high risk for sexual violence towards women.

His past behaviour has including approaching female strangers and then sexually assaulting them.

Contact police if you have contact with him or information.