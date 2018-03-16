

CTV London





Motorists will have to find alternate routes if heading towards Western University via Wharncliffe as a construction closure will be in place all weekend.

Wharncliffe Road North will be closed from Friday March 16th until Monday March 19th between Oxford Street and Saunby Street for the installation of a new rail bridge.

Due to significant crane work the area is also closed to pedestrians.

An LTC detour will also be in effect during this time.