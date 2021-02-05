MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After considerable pushback from the community, the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc says it will look at other locations in Mount Brydges for new a 'attainable housing' development.

A statement posted to the municipality's Facebook page reads in part, "Following a well-attended virtual open house, the Municipality is fine-tuning an attainable housing proposal in Mount Brydges and considering municipal lands other than the Queen Street location first proposed."

After word spread about the plan for the four-storey building at the intersection of Queen and Helen streets, signs went up around town that read 'Not in my Park' and a petition got underway.

The municipality had planned the development for a parcel of city-owned property adjacent to Lion’s Park and Parkview Manor that is zoned residential but currently used as a green space. There were also concerns about available parking.

“NOT IN MY PARK” Thanks for the support folks!!! We are being heard! Posted by Kevin Kingma on Thursday, February 4, 2021

It's unclear what the municipality's decision will mean for the project's timeline, as the current deadline to qualify for funding through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative has passed. The deadline for applications was Dec. 31, 2021 and construction had to start by March 31, 2021.

But the statement posted Friday continued, "Municipal Council and staff are committed to delivering much-needed attainable housing in our community and continue to work with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation regarding the proposal."

The municipality says it appreciates all feedback and will continue to engage with the public as the project continues at a new location.

- With files from CTV's Gerry Dewan