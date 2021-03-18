LONDON, ONT. -- London West MP Kate Young has announced she won't be running in the next federal election.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to step back from political life. This is not an easy decision because I am honoured to represent the people of London West," Young said in a statement Thursday.

"However, I believe the time has come to let someone else serve this riding. I want to thank the voters of London West for putting their faith in me for these past six years and I will continue to represent them in the House of Commons until the next election is held.”

Young was first elected in 2015 and again in 2019.

She has also served as parliamentary secretary to a number of ministries including Transport, Science, People with Disabilities, and Economic Development.

She is a former news anchor with CFPL TV.