Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign aims to raise $650,000 this holiday season

The familiar ring of a bell will greet shoppers at malls in the Forest City as we head into the throes of the shopping season – the annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign started today, and hopes to raise $650,000 this holiday season.

That target is up $70,000 from last year, “it's a big goal for us, but Londoners almost always come through. So we're confident that we'll get to our goal,” said Nancy Kerr, Executive Director of The Salvation Army London Community Services.

Alongside the option of throwing cash in the kettle as is tradition, this year many kettles with be equipped with tap donation options for credit and debit.

Forty-six locations throughout the city will be collecting donations, with funds being directed to support families in London, “Every day at The Salvation Army we witness individuals and families making impossible choices,” shared Kerr.

“This is especially true during Christmas, when many are forced to decide between essentials, such as paying rent, or celebrating the season with their loved ones. Thanks to the generosity of our community, we can step in and help lighten that burden.”

Nancy Kerr, Executive Director of The Salvation Army London Community Services, White Oaks Mall, November 21, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Historically, the Salvation Army has done just that – with 140 years of service under their belt, and 15,000 people receiving support annually.

Funds raised support everything from community meals, to school breakfast and lunch initiatives, to helping families purchase Christmas gifts, to other programming.

All of this is possible due to the generosity of donors during the holiday season – and if you’re feeling the squeeze this year, they’re always looking for volunteers to donate their time, “We still have about 1500 shifts probably that need to be filled,” said Kerr. “If nobody's standing at the kettle, then people can't donate."