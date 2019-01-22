

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





It was a packed house at Masonville Public School on Monday after power was lost to the school’s 13 portables just after the school day got underway.

About half of the school’s approximately 600 students are in portables and they all had to be moved into the main building for the balance of the day.

A complicating factor was the bitter cold, with a midday high of -13C.

Masonville School Council Chair Tracy Leckie says that resulted in outdoor recesses being cancelled.

Leckie says the episode adds to the frustration for parents who have been waiting for what they believe is a long-overdue expansion.

There was $5.9 million in funding announced by the province in March of 2018.

But, recognizing the plans for expansion still wouldn’t meet growth demands in the region, the Thames Valley District School Board requested that the province let them re-allocate existing funds make further improvements to Masonville.

After going back and forth with the province, Leckie says the school still doesn’t have firm commitment on funding.

All students started the day on Tuesday in the main building, but by mid-morning those in the portables were able to return to the regular classrooms.