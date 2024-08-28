LONDON
London

    • Two people charged following suspicious person report

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    Share

    A suspicious person report has led to charges for a pair of people in the north end of London.

    Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was seen leaving a vehicle in the 100-block of Fanshawe Park Road East while a woman remained in the car.

    The witness told police the man hopped a fence into a closed off delivery area with a brick in hand, and a delivery truck was damaged with a brick found beside it.

    Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was found in a parking lot and the two suspects were arrested.

    Police also learned the suspect vehicle was reported stolen last weekend. A separate stolen license plate was found as well as a stolen passport.

    A 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were each charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The man was also charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000.

    Both have court dates scheduled to answer to the charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News