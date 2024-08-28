Two people charged following suspicious person report

A suspicious person report has led to charges for a pair of people in the north end of London.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was seen leaving a vehicle in the 100-block of Fanshawe Park Road East while a woman remained in the car.

The witness told police the man hopped a fence into a closed off delivery area with a brick in hand, and a delivery truck was damaged with a brick found beside it.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was found in a parking lot and the two suspects were arrested.

Police also learned the suspect vehicle was reported stolen last weekend. A separate stolen license plate was found as well as a stolen passport.

A 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were each charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was also charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000.

Both have court dates scheduled to answer to the charges.