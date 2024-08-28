Stabbing in Hanover under investigation

A Hanover woman is charged in relation to a stabbing on Tuesday.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of 10th Avenue in Hanover.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed several times in the face and neck.

Police found a female suspect trying to leave but were able to take her into custody.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries and later released.

A 36-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.