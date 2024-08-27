London man taken into custody after beating a stranger's dog

A man was taken into custody by London police on Monday afternoon, after being reported to be beating a dog.

When officers arrived on the scene to intervene, the man resisted arrest and assaulted the officers. Police say that they used a Taser, and the man was taken into custody with injuries sustained during the arrest.

Injuries were deemed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say that the owners of the dog did not know the man, and that the dog was not seriously injured.