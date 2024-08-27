LONDON
London

    • London man taken into custody after beating a stranger's dog

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    A man was taken into custody by London police on Monday afternoon, after being reported to be beating a dog.

    When officers arrived on the scene to intervene, the man resisted arrest and assaulted the officers. Police say that they used a Taser, and the man was taken into custody with injuries sustained during the arrest.

    Injuries were deemed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

    A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

    Police say that the owners of the dog did not know the man, and that the dog was not seriously injured.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News