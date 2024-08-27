Council recognizes 2024 Queen Elizabeth Scholarship winners
The City of London celebrated academic excellence on Tuesday.
Council recognized Chuying Huo and Adrian Starzynski as the 2024 recipients of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship.
Sponsored by the City of London, the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship was established in 1981 to recognize academic excellence among graduating London high school students pursuing post-secondary education.
This $2,000 scholarship, awarded annually, recognizes two high school students with the highest scholastic achievement in their graduating year. Both achieved a 99.00 per cent average.
Chuying will attend Duke University to study Computer Science and Public Policy. She was also named a Teen Titan by Forbes Magazine and received a national silver medal from the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.
Adrian will study Engineering at Western University. He also received the Western University Scholarship of Excellence.
“Chuying and Adrian have demonstrated remarkable talent, dedication, and leadership,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “We are excited to see how they will continue to excel in their academic and professional journeys. The City of London is proud to recognize their hard work and wishes them great success in the future.”
