    • Vital signs machines are now available in every room at LHSC

    (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)
    Every single hospital room at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) now has a dedicated machine to monitor vital signs.

    Previously, vital signs machines (VSMs) were shared between clinicians and patients, transported between rooms on rolling stands. The ensures that every patients vitals can be checked without having to search for available equipment.

    The hope is that this will enhance clinician workflows and improve patient care. This also allows for best practices for infection prevention and control, eliminating the need for machines to be sanitized between patients.

    “This investment is a great step forward in efficient workflows and patient safety at LHSC,” said Professional Practice Consultant at LHSC Kelly Miller. “Having a VSM for each inpatient enables the health-care team to always have this essential tool at the ready.”

    The new machines also integrate with other alert systems, and future plans hope to link VSM data directly to patient records.  

