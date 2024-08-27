LONDON
London

    • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for most of southwestern Ontario

    A map of southern Ontario indicating in red what areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch on Aug. 27, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada) A map of southern Ontario indicating in red what areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch on Aug. 27, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    Share

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the area, affecting most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from north Huron, to Goderich, Sarnia and London.

    Environment Canada says this line of severe thunderstorms is located from 30 kilometres northwest of Point Edward to 35 kilometres west of Point Clark, moving east at 80 km/h. 

    Wind gusts up to 100km/h and toonie sized hail as well as tornadoes are possible just ahead of the line of thunderstorms.

    Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. 

