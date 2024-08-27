Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of southwestern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the area, affecting most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from north Huron, to Goderich, Sarnia and London.

Although Environment Canada said that thunderstorms are expected to roll through beneath the severe threshold, there is a chance for severe thunderstorms this evening, and overnight.

Wind gusts up to 100km/h and toonie sized hail as well as tornadoes are possible.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.