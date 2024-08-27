Kayaker found after eight hours on the water

After an eight hour search, OPP and other emergency services found a kayaker reported overdue near Goderich.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were contacted by a family member after they became concerned their loved one who had departed on a solo kayak adventure from Auburn at 11 a.m. earlier in the day, had not yet reached Benmiller as planned.

According to police, the kayaker was experienced but didn't have a cell phone with them, so their location was unknown.

OPP, the emergency response team, and OPP aviation services were used and after about eight hours, the kayaker was seen near the Benmiller bridge just after 7 p.m. and was in good health — the excursion on the Maitland River simply having lasted much longer than anticipated.

The OPP are reminding the boating and hiking enthusiasts that when enjoying the beautiful countryside of Huron County, preparing for the adventure is crucial.

Always provide your plans to your friends or family and carry a fully charged cell phone along with emergency supplies in the event things don't go as smoothly as planned.