OPP respond to call for overdue boaters in Lake Huron
Police are reminding the public that wearing a lifejacket can save your life, after responding to an incident in Lake Huron over the weekend.
Around 8:35 p.m. On Friday, OPP were called to the shore of Boiler Beach Road in Huron-Kinloss where three people were reported overdue by family.
Police launched a search and soon found a capsized canoe with three people who had been swimming for over an hour.
Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, OPP Emergency Respnose Team, fire and Bruce County EMS all assisted in the search.
After being brought to shore, one person was taken to hospital for observation. All three people were wearing lifejackets, which police said saved their lives.
According to police, what you need to carry varies by vessel and vessel length, but it's imperative that you ensure you have the required safety equipment on board before you leave the dock.
Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'
Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to “an isolated quality issue,” Health Canada reported Monday.
Israeli military says it has rescued another hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has rescued one of the scores of people abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the ongoing war in Gaza.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
Sid 'Vicious' Eudy, pro wrestling star in 1990s, dies at 63
Sidney Raymond Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Vicious who was known for his intense persona and imposing stature, has died, his son announced Monday. He was 63.
Zuckerberg says the White House pressured Facebook over some COVID-19 content during the pandemic
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to 'censor' some COVID-19 content during the pandemic and vowed that the social media giant would push back if it faced such demands again.
China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
Ukraine's army chief says his troops control nearly 1,300 square kilometres of Russia's Kursk region
The chief of Ukraine's army said Tuesday that the country's troops control nearly 1,300 square kilometres of Russia's Kursk region.
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Kitchener
Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
Parent ‘blindsided’ by sudden removal from extended day child care program
Alissa Gooden said she got a confirmation email from Waterloo Region's extended child care program but, two weeks later, was told that it was a mistake.
Similar abduction attempts reported in Waterloo and Ayr
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two attempted abductions over the weekend.
Windsor
Back-to-school campaign launched to help students and new Transit Windsor riders
Transit Windsor is launching a Back-to-School Social Media Campaign for students and heir families.
Ice cream thieves in Wallaceburg looking to cool down overnight
A couple of thieves in Wallaceburg were caught looking for a late-night treat, according to police. Around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw two men on Lowe Avenue with several boxes of ice cream.
'We're just trying to live like everybody else': Homeless Windsorite explains his life in a city encampment
A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.
Barrie
Wasaga passes bold motion to leave parks ministry behind
A motion by the mayor to change future provincial management of Wasaga Beach as unanimous approval from council.
Police investigating robbery at Georgian Mall
Police are searching for suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
Sirens for Life national blood donation campaign underway
Innisfil emergency services roll up their sleeves during the Sirens for Life campaign.
Northern Ontario
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, North Bay
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
'Sounds like a lot of bull:' All Experimental Farm calves accounted for in social media beef mystery
Canada's Agriculture and Food Museum says all of its cattle are accounted for as Ottawa police investigate an udderly mystifying case of stolen calves that became the subject of social media speculation over the weekend.
Toronto
Toronto neighbourhoods with drug consumption sites saw many types of crime drop: data
One of the Ford government’s rationales for a sweeping policy that would shutter supervised drug consumption sites was that they are linked to crime – but a review of publicly posted Toronto Police data shows they may have the opposite effect.
Muggy day in store for Toronto, with possible showers later
The hot muggy weather is expected to continue in Toronto Tuesday, but it could be broken up by some showers later in the day.
Montreal
Sexual violence most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's new student ombudsman
Sexual violence in schools is the most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's student ombudsman, new figures show.
CF Montreal transfers midfielder Mathieu Choiniere to Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich
Mathieu Choiniere is heading to Europe. CF Montreal announced Tuesday that Choiniere is joining Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich, ending a months-long saga after the homegrown midfielder reportedly requested a trade in May due to an impasse in contract negotiations.
Atlantic
Possible bear attack at popular Halifax-area walking trail under investigation
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.
Wanted Millbrook man arrested, facing new charges: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a man who was wanted for nearly a month after two search warrants were executed in Cumberland County.
Nine serious trauma patients trigger Code Orange at Fredericton ER
A Code Orange was enacted at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department Saturday evening, after multiple incidents resulted in nine serious trauma patients having to be transported to the hospital.
Winnipeg
'I learned the hard way': Winnipeg senior warns of scam that nearly cost her close to $20K
A Winnipeg senior is warning others to be vigilant after someone tried to scam her out of nearly $20,000.
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
Monday night crash leaves woman in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.
Calgary
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
Calgary man allegedly sexually exploited several underage girls: police
A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.
Calgary launches survey on regulations for Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rentals
The City of Calgary is launching a public survey to learn more about what residents are looking for to control short-term rental properties.
Edmonton
'Nobody could park anywhere': Metallica concert goers clog residential streets with illegal parking jobs
With nearly 120,000 fans rocking out on Aug. 23 and 25, fans' parking efforts in nearby neighbourhoods left residents shaking their heads instead of banging them.
New homeless shelter to open in Edmonton industrial area
Hope Mission is opening a new homeless shelter this fall, and it's not downtown.
Lawyers to get final details on facts before Thursday sentencing in Coutts protest
An Alberta judge is set today to outline the pertinent facts to be considered before the sentencing arguments begin for two men convicted of mischief and a weapons charge at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
Vancouver
'She was evil': Former B.C. care aide sentenced for stealing from seniors
A former care aide who preyed on vulnerable Metro Vancouver seniors, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from them, has been handed a four-year prison term.
Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'
Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to “an isolated quality issue,” Health Canada reported Monday.
Crumbling road in Vancouver is in such a bad shape, it's considered the city's worst
Growing potholes on a popular shortcut for drivers in East Vancouver are so big and plentiful that neighbours often hear tires slam into their traps.