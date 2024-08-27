OPP respond to call for overdue boaters in Lake Huron

Police are reminding the public that wearing a lifejacket can save your life, after responding to an incident in Lake Huron over the weekend.

Around 8:35 p.m. On Friday, OPP were called to the shore of Boiler Beach Road in Huron-Kinloss where three people were reported overdue by family.

Police launched a search and soon found a capsized canoe with three people who had been swimming for over an hour.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, OPP Emergency Respnose Team, fire and Bruce County EMS all assisted in the search.

After being brought to shore, one person was taken to hospital for observation. All three people were wearing lifejackets, which police said saved their lives.

According to police, what you need to carry varies by vessel and vessel length, but it's imperative that you ensure you have the required safety equipment on board before you leave the dock.