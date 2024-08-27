Life-threatening injuries following south London motorcycle crash

London police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday in south London.

Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a crash described as "serious" in the area of Highbury Avenue and Dingman Drive.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he remains in hospital.

The investigation ongoing and was reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to please contact them.